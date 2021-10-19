Busoga United silenced their doubters with a commanding 2-0 victory over newly promoted rivals Gadaffi FC in the first instalment of the Jinja derby of the 2021/22 season.

Busoga’s pre-season preparations were murred by uncertainties as financial and ownership struggles nearly drowned the club.

Their mischief epitomised by being excluded from the draft fixtures as they failed to raise the minimum required number of players registered (15) by the time the fixtures were released, before they were eventually included on the final fixtures.

While many doubted their chances, the players seemed defiant and had to stick together like a band of brothers if they were to salvage something from what seemed to be a season of struggle.

Busoga signalled their intent and se the tone of their performance from the start, but Anwar Ntege and Ssaka Ssozi could not find the finishing touch on Peter Onzima’s corners.

Gadaffi were off the pace for the opening 30 minutes as Mubarak Wambuya’s team struggled to cope with Busoga’s counter attacks and aerial dominance especially in the corners.

But the hosts who were playing in their first StarTimes Uganda Premier League game managed to shake off their early nerves and started to see more of the ball. Captain Andrew Waiswa drawing a fine save from goalkeeper Micheal Nantamu with a header from close range.

Gadaffi’s front three of Joel Madondo, Brian Kalumba and Faisal Muwawu combined for the fast time. Madondo robbing possession at the half way before picking out Muwawu on the flanks.

Muwawu then found Kalumba on the right wing, but the latter’s cross for Muwawu was beyond the forward. Midfielder Muhammed Kyeyune had a snap shot that worried Nantamu but sailed inches wide as both teams went into the break still level.

Those wasteful moments did come back to haunt the hosts early in the second half, as Busoga took the lead in the game Ngonde Elvis who finished off Anwar Ntege’s cross in the 53rd minute.

Less than 60 seconds later, Busoga were firmly in control of the game, Ntege turning in Ssaka’s low cross at the near post after the winger did well to beat his marker on the wing.

Ngonde’s evening will turn from great to soggy as he had to hit the showers early after a he saw red for a second bookable offence in the 87th minute.

Nonetheless, Busoga managed to hold on and take the three points and a clean sheet on top of incredibly retaining the bragging rights in the town.

The victory lifts them into fourth position on the table, with ahead of their first home game of the season against KCCA on October 27. KCCA will travel to Jinja after hosting Gadaffi FC at the MTN Omondi Stadium on Saturday October 23.