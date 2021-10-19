Uganda Breweries Limited through its Pilsner Lager brand has announced it will inject shs1 billion in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League over the next three seasons.

According to officials from the beer company, shs650 million will go directly towards the league and the rest towards promotions and activations to make the league more exciting and rewarding for fans.

The sponsorship is a continuation of Pilsner Lager’s sponsorship of the league since 2018 in particular the Pilsner Man of the Match, Pilsner Player of the Month and Pilsner Coach of the Month Awards.

Speaking at the announcement of the sponsorship renewal on Monday, Pilsner Lager Brand Manager, Kihumuro Edgar said they are partnering with the league to make it more rewarding and enjoyable for local football fans.

“We know that football is one of the things that Ugandans love because it cuts across barriers and brings us together as a nation. As Pilsner Lager we have been supporting and will continue to support local football to make it more rewarding and exciting for fans,” Kihumuro said

“So in addition to the Pilsner Man of the Match, Pilsner Player of the Month and Pilsner Coach of the Month Awards we shall be doing other activities including rewarding local football fans

through our Pilsner Predict and Win fans challenge.”

He said fans who predict correctly the outcome of the games will instantly win shs200, 000 on each match day and that at the end of the month , one with the most number of correct predictions will win shs500,000 whereas at the end of the season the top 16 fans will walk away with shs20 million to be shared amongst themselves.

Uganda Premier League board chairman, Sserebe David Bunnya welcomed the sponsorship renewal saying it is a testament to the strength of the local game.

“First I would like to thank Pilsner Lager for partnering with us to grow the local game over the last three years and for committing to this partnership for another three years. As a league we have benefitted greatly from the partnership that has seen the best players and coaches rewarded for their efforts at the end of every game and month,” Sserebe said.

“We are excited that we shall now also be rewarding fans and believe that this will help to make the local league even more exciting and attract even more fans to follow local football.”

Uganda Premier League CEO, Bernard Bainamani also commended the company for its support to the league and augmenting their efforts to develop the game.

“As a secretariat we are happy to be renewing this partnership and we look forward to growing it even more in the months and seasons ahead,” Bainamani concluded.