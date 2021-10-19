The Uganda Cranes coach, Milutin Sredojevic alias ‘Micho’ has been found guilty of sexual assault, Nile Post reports.

The Serbian was charged on Tuesday in the Gqeberha Regional Court, South Africa, and was consequently convicted on two counts of sexual assault.

Upon judgment, Micho has been sentenced to three (3) years imprisonment, suspended for five (5) years. His legal team was however granted leave to appeal the conviction.

A statement from FUFA, the local football governing body in Uganda said that Micho had asked for permission to attend to a ‘private’ matter in South Africa and it had been concluded by press time.

FUFA noted that Micho ‘will be back in the country to resume his duties now.

“The Uganda Cranes coach Milutin Sredojevic asked FUFA for permission to attend to a private matter in South Africa. We have this afternoon received information that the private matter has been concluded for now.

The coach will come back to resume his duties accordingly,” the statement reads.

According to HeraldLIVE media in South Africa, Micho committed the crime during the 2021 U21 African Cup of Nations qualifiers, when he was still in charge of Zambia’s men’s national football team.

Reports said that he was then accused by a 39-year-old woman to have “touched her buttocks and making inappropriate sexual remarks” to her.

Reports further suggested that the 39-year-old lady had delivered coffee to Micho while watching a football match in the stands, and asked if he (Micho) would want sugar.

Micho, according to the reports, responded by saying he wants another type of sugar and pointed to the woman’s private parts before touching them.