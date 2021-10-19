Vivo Energy Uganda, the company that distributes and markets Shell-branded fuels and lubricants has launched a campaign in which it will educate and empower motorists on making informed decisions about the type of engine oils to use.

The campaign is championed by the company’s motor engine oil types including Shell Helix and Shell Rimula.

“Many motorists don’t have any idea what the best oil for their vehicle is. More often than not,

motor engine oil decisions are left to mechanics or are made on the basis of price. Unfortunately, this has long term implications for vehicles and can result in under performance or even damage that may be extremely costly to fix or irreparable. Through this campaign, we intend to empower customers to make decisions from a value-based perspective. By understanding motor engine oils and understanding their benefits, you are then able to know which oil is best for your car,” said Moses Kebba, the Marketing Manager for Vivo Energy Uganda.

The campaign will entail a series of countrywide auto clinics offering professional car diagnostics, attractive customer rewards and expert tips on car maintenance from credible and reputable authorities.

“For 14 years in a row, Shell has been ranked the world’s leading global lubricants supplier for offering top notch motor engine oils. Innovation, product application and technical collaboration are at the heart of Shell lubricants. Customer benefits include lower maintenance costs, longer equipment life and reduced energy consumption. Unfortunately, many of our motorists are not armed with the knowledge and understanding to make the right decisions regarding engine oils. Now is the time to change that,” Kebba added.

Speaking at the launch of the campaign, race car rally driver Arthur Blick said the initiative will greatly benefit motorists who will get professional advice on the kind of oil to use in their vehicles.

“As a motor sport professional, performance is of high importance and I am able to trust Shell due to technical alliances with top motor racing teams like Scuderia Ferrari and BMW Motorsport. These technical partnerships ensure the high quality of Shell product available on the racetrack,” he said.

Shell has for a number of years invested in research, development and using technical partnerships with the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Consequently, has built successful commercial relationships with key global OEMs including

BMW, Daimler, Volkswagen, Foton, Mahindra, Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi, Wartsila, Geely, Hyundai, Komatsu and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) Group among others.