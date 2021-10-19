A joint security task force has arrested 13 people suspected to either be members of terrorist groups or their collaborators.

According to Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, eight of the suspects linked to a rebel group operating in West Nile but also has links with ADF who had been trailed for a number of months were arrested in Njeru, near Jinja town in Eastern Uganda.

“The suspects who were being surveilled for months, were tracked down to their hide out at the Church of Christ for the latter – day Saints. Upon realising that they had been rounded up, the suspects tried to resist arrest, till after attempts to break into the premises were made,” Enanga said.

He named the eight suspects as Howard Openjun, 44, John Openjun and Jaker James Michael, a 53 year old Pastor, of the Church of Christ of Latter –day Saints in , Njeru Municipality in Buikwe district.

Others are Oburatum Juvention, Olinga Simon Peter, Ngabijalatho Peter and Oweka Bob Patrick.

“The suspects are accused of subversive activities and belonging to ADF a terrorist group in North Eastern DRC, antagonising the West Nile Region. They are being detained at SID Kireka as inquiries continue, targeting leaders, collaborators, agents and operatives of negative elements targeting our country.”

The police spokesperson also revealed that three other people suspected to be the group collaborators were arrested in Zombo town and face similar charges.

He named these as Warom Felix, Mutumba Muhamood and Bamusungire Robert.

According to Enanga,a number of vehicles and motorcycles suspected to be used in furtherance of the activities of the rebel group were also impounded by security.

Police said that two other suspected Mai-Mai rebel members from Kasese municipality.

According to security, the duo including Moses Bwambale and James Byakumbagere has been hiding in DR Congo for more than 10 years but returned to Kasese last week , raising suspicion.