Court in Mukono has sentenced Cpl. David Ssali, a police officer attached to Naggalama police division, to 20 years for killing Ronald Ssebulime.

The verdict was delivered by Justice Henry Kaweesa of Mukono High Court.

It is alleged that on March 24, 2019 at Nagojje in Mukono, Ssali shot and killed biker Ronald Ssebulime who was allegedly trailing former IT minister Aida Nantaba with intentions to assassinate her.

Ssebulime’s family members were not satisfied with the final verdict.

They wondered why Nantaba was not sent to jail.

“The years given to Cpl. David Ssali are not enough, secondly Nantaba should also be charged because she is the one who gave out false information against our brother that led to his death,” said Sylvia Nakayita, sister to the deceased.

Ssali was convicted after he pleaded guilty.