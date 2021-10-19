Hope Kivengere, the former Press Secretary and special assistant to President Yoweri Museveni has died, State House has confirmed.

Kivengere died from Nakasero Hospital where she had been undergoing treatment.

Linda Nabusayi, the Presidential Press Secretary also confirmed the news of Kivengere’s passing, eulogizing her as a “great civil servant”.

Kivengere is the longest-serving press secretary to the president, having started the role in 1986 and only relinquished it in 2001.

“She always checked in on the Press whenever she was back home. We have lost a great civil servant. RIP Hope Kivengere,” a statement from Nabusayi states.

After serving President Museveni, Kivengere who is a renowned communicator joined the African Union and the United Nations as an advisor on the information support team.

She was also a member of the COMESA Committee of Elders from Uganda and led the COMESA Observer team to monitor the Egyptian presidential elections in March 2018.