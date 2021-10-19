Sources in Turkey have indicated that government critic and vlogger Fred Lumbuye will be released by the Turkish authorities soon.

According to Muwada Nkunyingi, who is the shadow foreign affairs minister and MP, all key legal applications have been submitted and Lumbuye is staring at his release from detention.

“The legal team in Turkey confirmed to us that Turkish Authorities notified them Fred Lumbuye would be “conditionally” released as all key legal applications were concluded,” Nkunyingi said in a statement.

Nkunyingi said in a statement that their legal team remains committed to promptly follow up on all processes to see Lumbuye free.

Last month, when online reports suggested that Lumbuye was deported to Uganda silently, Nkunyingi confirmed sighting the embattled vlogger and government critic in Turkey.

The MP claimed that he had been on a fact-finding mission in Turkey since the reports of Lumbuye’s arrest surfaced.

Government said in August that Lumbuye was in their hands and that he was set to be deported back to Uganda to face charges.

Foreign Affairs minister, Okello Oryem, later backtracked when Lumbuye was not presented, and said that they had done their part.

Several reports had also earlier reported that Lumbuye was being held in Gulu for further questioning. These reports, however, could not be confirmed by Oryem.