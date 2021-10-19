The Democratic Party (DP) has said government plans to increase salaries for only science teachers is a ‘bait’ that teachers should not fall for.

DP spokesperson Okoler Opio Lo Amanu said that there is a strategic plan to break down teachers’ solidarity, and they should approach government pledges with a pinch of salt.

Okoler made these remarks while addressing journalists at the DP weekly press conference on Tuesday.

“It may not even be honoured just like the many promises that government has had with teachers. Teachers should therefore not allow being disintegrated by this strategy, it is a bait. Don’t fall for it,” Okoler said.

Okoler said the move to create salary discrepancies between arts and science teachers could be aimed at breaking down their solidarity as they table demands before the government.

The DP mouthpiece said that if indeed government wants to enhance the welfare of the teachers, let all of them be remunerated equally.

“It is true that science teachers have a little more tasks than their counterparts in the arts, but this does not justify enhancing salaries of some, and ignoring others,” he said.

Last week during celebrations to commemorate World Teachers’ Day, President Museveni and teachers failed to agree on salary increments, with Museveni saying he will only increase the salaries of science teachers.

Filbert Baguma, the head of the National Teachers Union, said that when the science teachers are paid more, it will destabilise authority in schools.

In response however, Museveni said that government would want to increase salaries for all teachers, but then they don’t have enough money.

“Then we said, why don’t we begin with some? The sciences teachers. Our plans have been well thought out. Stop resisting them,” Museveni warned.