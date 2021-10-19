The Inspector General of Police, John Martins Okoth Ochola has directed Traffic Police to carry out operations to crack down on errant and undisciplined boda boda riders in all parts of the country.

According to the police spokesperson, Ochola’s directive stemmed from an incident on Sunday morning in which Aziz Bashir, a former UN employee was killed by boda boda riders after an altercation in Mengo, a Kampala suburb.

“The conduct of boda-boda riders really shows a complete lack of regard for lives of other people on the road, and it has turned into a habit where if a boda-boda rider is knocked, scratched or causes an accident, you find other boda-boda members ganging-up against drivers without minding about reporting the matter to police,”Enanga said.

“The Inspector General of Police has instructed the traffic director to embark on an aggressive type of traffic enforcement on roads to ensure such undisciplined motorists are brought to book. We can’t allow for such impunity to continue on roads.”

According to eyewitnesses, the Sunday morning incident saw a brand-new Toyota Allex scratched by a boda boda rider and both parties failed to agree on compensation.

Whereas the boda boda rider tried to take off, his colleagues parked infront of the vehicle and in trying to give a chase to the other rider, Bashir knocked and dragged one of the riders for over a kilometer.

This angered fellow boda boda riders who gave a chase, surrounded the vehicle, pulled out the driver and lynched him whereas the vehicle was vandalized.

The actions of the boda boda riders have been blamed by many who have accused the riders of behaving in an unruly manner.

The police spokesperson said that two boda boda riders have already been arrested after the incident but noted they are widening the investigations to apprehend everyone involved in the gruesome murder.

“This is not the first case they are accused of harassing other road users. We have clear security footage showing what happened and we are working towards identity of all culprits involved in the incident including the initial boda boda rider who brushed the car. Those who gave a chase are also being targeted and those who beat him to death,” he said.

Enanga said the incident was triggered by strong emotions from both sides but noted that in a bid to avoid reoccurrence of such incidents, police will carry out a sensitization campaign for motorists.

“We are expanding our sensitisation and awareness programs on anger management; in close coordination with all boda boda groups, other members of the transport sector and motorists among others on how to use soft language and skills, recording incidents, and alerting the nearest police station.”