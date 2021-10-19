President Yoweri Museveni has commissioned the latest infantry fighting vehicle code named Chui, designed and manufactured in Uganda by the UPDF.

“I am happy that you are towing this line. Uganda spends over $550 million each year on importing vehicles from Japan and Europe. All the money we get from selling coffee, which is about $500 million, goes back to Europe through the importation of vehicles. This must stop,” he said.

The ceremony was held at State House Entebbe where the vehicle was unveiled and was attended by the Commander Land Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

UPDF Motorised Infantry (MOI) is a specialised Brigade under the Land Forces, with Infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) as its basic equipment.

It forms an important element of the army in combined arms and an essential assaulting power of the UPDF.

In joint operations, Motorised Infantry supports Infantry but it can also operate independently.

The motorised infantry‘s role is to provide its technical and combat capabilities of its equipment to deliver fire power, shock action, armour protection, mobility and maneuverability during combat.

The brigade is headquartered in Nakasongola District, 120 km north of Kampala city, on Kampala – Gulu high way.

This is yet another armored military vehicle that the UPDF manufactures after the Nyoka, a Kiswahili word for snake which was commissioned in August 2018.

The Nyoka is manufactured by the Ugandan army at the UPDF Defence depot in Magamaga in Mayuge district.

These armoured military vehicles have been used in war areas like in South Sudan and Somalia and have been effective.

Uganda started manufacturing the vehicles after the manufacturing company for the mambas and buffalos in South Africa which the Ugandan army fancied for use was now out of business and new spare parts were nowhere to be got on the market.

The UPDF consequently devised means of rebuilding the vehicles and make them armored leading to the manufacture of the Nyoka.