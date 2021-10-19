NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has said MP Muhammad Ssegirinya has sent a message of resilience and strength to all his supporters despite being in too much pain.

Kyagulanyi, on Monday afternoon led an NUP delegation that visited the Kawempe North MP and his Makindye West counterpart, Allan Ssewanyana who were remanded to Kigo Prison over murder charges.

It was a smooth entry as prison officers allowed the NUP team to access the prison and interact with their detained fellows.

Addressing journalists after the visit, Kyagulanyi said that Ssegirinya is in too much pain, but his resolve is not yet crashed.

“He is in pain. He has a wound on his foot, and actually even the second foot is also getting affected. The doctors here in prison have been attending to him, but he believes that he needs advanced treatment,” Kyagulanyi said.

He said Ssewanyana had told him that he was beaten and that he still has some pain.

The two MPs were arrested in relation to the recent killings in the greater Masaka region.

Kyagulanyi said that it is clear that President Museveni wants to scrap the right to apply for bail so that he can keep all his political opponents behind bars.

Ssegirinya and Ssewanyana are expected to appear in court on October 27, 2022 as investigations into their case continues.