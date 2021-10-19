The Inspector General of Government (IGG), Beti Olive Kamya has appealed to Parliament to set up an independent committee to handle reports from her office if corruption is to be eliminated from government institutions.

She made the remarks during an interface with the speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah.

“We are appealing to Parliament to create a special committee, to look into the reports of IGG and then we work together to fight corruption in the government institutions,”she said.

Kamya accused parliament of not playing its part to fight graft, adding that for over three years the reports are submitted to the parliament but have never been handled.

“By law, the IGG is supposed to table before Parliament two reports every six months. There is an accumulation of recommendations, frustrations of things we need to do but we don’t do,” she said.

Kamya said Uganda scores miserably in the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) and the country also loses trillions of shillings annually to corruption in different sectors.

Oulanyah noted that it was important to put a face to corruption and not just statistics.

He committed to join IGG for activities of the Anti-Corruption Campaign 2021, noting that corruption in the government institutions remains high.

“These cases are so many, they have destroyed people’s lives. May the Hon IGG solve this matter for me,”he said.

He however, disagreed with a proposal to create a select committee since it is the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee that has the mandate under the rules of procedure to handle matters concerning the inspectorate.