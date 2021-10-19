Telecom company, Airtel Uganda has launched the second phase of its Franchise Partner Development Program, aimed at equipping its franchise owners with basic business skills to enable them deliver efficiently and boost their performance.

Launched in April this year, the Airtel Franchise Partner Development Program seeks to empower franchise partners with business skillsets that support them to operate their profitably while delivering the best customer service experiences to our valued Airtel customers across the country.

“We are pleased to launch the second phase of the Airtel Franchise Development Program where participants will experience practical training on modules in personal money management, basic business skills, running business and tax and compliance,” said Brenden Kachenje, the Director Sales and Distribution at Airtel Uganda .

“We will continue to seek avenues of pioneering such forums that are designed to impact our Franchise Partners to become efficient, compliant and in due course have a ripple effect on sustainable job creation.”

The one-month training running from October, 18 to November, 11 2021 will be conducted in select regions across the country including: Northern Uganda (Guluand Lira), Eastern Uganda (Mbale, Soroti and Moroto), West Nile (Arua) and in Western Uganda (Kabale and Rukungiri).

A total of 58 franchise partners will be trained at the end of the period.

“With the advancement in technology and the dynamics in the operation of various economic sectors, it is key that businesses continue to seek for opportunities where they can learn and adapt to what the market needs, which skills and knowledge can only be attained through engagements like the Franchise Partner Development Program, among others that are designed to scale up business performance,” said Stephen Kaija, the acting Regional Police Commander for Aswa region.

“As government, we pledge to support service providers

like Airtel Uganda who have an agenda of making their contribution to part of the government’s vision 2040 of enabling nationals to become prosperous and well able to contribute to national development through gainful employment, savings and investments.”