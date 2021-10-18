A total of 2814 people were on Saturday vaccinated against COVID-19 during a mass covid vaccination drive organized at the Kololo independence grounds, the biggest number to be achieved from a single location in one day.

Of these, 2,483 received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine while 331 received their second jab of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The vaccination drive, dubbed “Fenna Tugemebwe”, a brainchild of Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) under the raising the bar program, which saw the brewer partner with the Ministry of Health, the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), Coca-Cola Beverages Africa, Safe Boda and several other public and private sector players.

During the event on Saturday, over 20 mobile vaccination stations were active between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm and consequently, this ensured a shorter waiting period to ensure that the vaccination process was completed as seamlessly as possible.

“I appreciate the public for coming out in big numbers, and appreciate our partners, who have worked with us to make this drive a success. I am excited that we are working towards the targeted number of vaccinated adults needed to enable the safe reopening of the economy,” said UBL’s Corporate Relations Manager, Jackie Tahakanizibwa.

The Ministry of Health spokesperson, Emmanuel Ainebyona hailed players from the private sector for the mass covid vaccination drive where a large number of people were mobilized to get vaccinated.

“It has been impressive and moving forward, we need to have more of these partnerships and think of more creative ways of ensuring that we vaccinate the 22 million people needed to safeguard everyone against COVID-19,”Ainebyona said.

President Museveni recently said fully vaccinating at least 4.8 million people by December will be a precursor for the reopening of the economy early next year.