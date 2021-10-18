Makerere University Business School (MUBs) has started vaccinating its students and staff against Covid-19 ahead of the anticipated university re-opening.

According to the MUBs senior doctor Dr. Amina Tamale Serubidde, the vaccination will run for the whole week, starting Monday 18-22, October 2021.

The campaign comes at a time when MUBs, like all tertiary and post secondary institutions in the country, are gearing up for their scheduled re-opening on November 1, 2021.

The Ministry of Education and Sports in collaboration with the Ministry of Health urged students and staff in universities and schools to get vaccinated before schools resume for physical learning in November 2021 and January 2022 respectively.

MUBS guild president, Robinson Ogwang encouraged students to use this chance and get vaccinated so that schools can reopen safely next month.

“For my students without national IDs, please come along with either a school ID, permit or admission letter for those who had not yet received their school IDs. Let’s take this chance and get vaccinated as we prepare to open up,” Ogwang said.

The country has a target of vaccinating at least 4.8 million people before all sectors can be fully opened up.

Currently according to the Health Ministry’s data, at least 2.5 million people have so far been vaccinated with at least one jab.