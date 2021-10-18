In a major milestone for the fight against cancer in Kenya, the President Uhuru Kenyatta officially opened the first publicly owned comprehensive Integrated Molecular Imaging Centre for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer in Sub Saharan Africa.

The centre was built through a partnership between American multinational conglomerate General Electric Healthcare ( GE Healthcare) and Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral & Research Hospital (KUTRRH).

The centre will provide lifesaving equipment along the cancer care pathway from screening and diagnosis, to staging, to determining the correct treatments.

This will support the improvement of cancer survival rates and serve patients across Kenya.

Kenyatta said his government invested in the $ 20 million facility in recognition of cancer prevalence in the country.

The centre aims at filling the cancer care gap in the country. Annually, Kenyan patients spend up to Ksh10 billion on cancer treatment.

The government believes that with early diagnosis, this amount is set to reduce. He thanked KUTRRH leadership for the implementing the project with utmost urgency.

The president acknowledged the critical role GE Healthcare played in delivering the project within the timeline despite myriads of challenges especially Covid-19.

In Kenya, cancer is the third leading cause of death, after infectious and cardiovascular diseases. Current statistics show that over 40,000 new cases of cancer are detected annually in the country.

Due to the lack of diagnostic capacity for early detection, one of the most critical factors in survival rates, many patients in Kenya are being diagnosed with stage 3 and 4 for cancer.

Survival rates for later stages of cancer are around 30% in Kenya today, compared to early detection survival rates of more than 80% in markets with access to advanced technology. The centre will address this challenge in particular, with the goal of bringing earlier diagnosis and increased survival rates for Kenyans.

In addition, it will reduce the cost of seeking diagnosis and treatment abroad, which can be cost prohibitive for patients and families. It will also reduce negative pyscho-social impact to patients and families that can be caused by the necessity of traveling abroad during a time of sickness.

Through this partnership, GE Healthcare has equipped the Center with a state-of-the-art cyclotron machine, enabling KUTRRH to create its own radioisotopes imaging agents locally – for use at the facility and with additional capacity to service the region.

In addition, the Center is equipped with molecular imaging equipment including PET CTs to create 3D imaging of the inside of the body and help highlight areas of cell activity; SPECT CT / Gamma Camera, which helps show the blood flow to tissues and organs and can identify tumors; and a 256 slice CT and 3T Silent MRI.

This collection of the latest technology in the field will make the facility a world-class center of excellence for the region.

In addition, GE will partner with KUTRRH to provide specialized, on-the-job training for the Radiopharmacy unit of the center’s specialists over an 18-month period.

KUTRRH Board Chairperson Prof. Olive Mugenda said the hospital had also partnered with The Christie NHS Foundation Trust, Manchester – United Kingdom to provide imaging training to the staff and continuous capacity building as the centre develops to be a regional center of excellence for all oncology related diseases in the country & the region.

Speaking during the event, Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, said the facility would ease the financial burden on Kenyans who travel abroad to seek treatment.

“We have set up a formula that we will charge Kenyans and other people in this region at a cost that is less than or equal to that of India,” he said.

Kagwe revealed that his ministry was also working on a plan that would ensure that all Kenyans receive treatment under the National Hospital and Insurance Fund (NHIF).

“All patients who come here will get full coverage of their treatment,” he said.