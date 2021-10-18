The NRM director of communications, Emmanuel Dombo has said that the People’s Front for Transition (PFT) is a waste of time, with no ability to affect President Museveni’s leadership.

Dombo compared the PFT’s red campaign to a spectator, who issues out a red card to a player, which has no effect in a game.

Dombo made these remarks while appearing on the NBS Morning Breeze, Monday morning.

“If a player received a red card from a spectator, would that affect his game?” Dombo asked.

Dombo said that the country’s constitution says that power belongs to the people, and people already voted for President Museveni in the recently held 2021 general elections, and therefore the few who make up the PFT can not decide for the whole country.

“Four people cannot sit in their homes and come up in a ‘People’s Front. Power belongs to the people, not four people,” Dombo said.

Dombo said that the NRM cannot lose sleep over the PFT, but it is just one of those minor issues things they will discuss about soon.

“Of course, because it is something that has been in the news, we will meet and talk about it but it is not a major issue,” he added.

Francis Mwijukye, the Bujweju County MP said Besigye and colleagues are right on course to remove President Museveni from power using non-violent means.

Mwijukye said that this is not Besigye’s front the media should stop personalising it.

“This is an all-inclusive platform. We do not want to personalise this front. The country has already seen enough personalisation,” Mwijukye said.

Mwijukye said that media should stop showing this as a fight for supremacy between FDC and NUP because it is not what it is.

“This isn’t about NUP or FDC. It is about Ugandans who want to use everything constitutionally possible to remove this stumbling block,” the FDC MP said.