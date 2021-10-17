The Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence(CMI), the army’s intelligence arm has arrested the man suspected to be the leader of one of the rebel groups destabilizing Northern Uganda.

According to the Commander of the Land Forces in the UPDF, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainergaba , Openjuru Howard is the leader of the Uganda Homeland Liberation Force (UHLF) and was arrested by CMI.

“Ugandan intelligence has arrested the leader of the so-called Uganda Homeland Liberation Force, Openjuru Howard, inside the country. It was a carefully planned operation that took many months. CMI is proving that it is a truly excellent intelligence service,” Lt Gen Muhoozi said.

According to the army, Openjuru’s Uganda Homeland Liberation Forces has been responsible for several attacks, especially on UPDF installations in Northern Uganda.

The Commander of the Land Forces explained that the arrest followed several months of tracking and multiple sources indicated that he was arrested in Njeru, on the outskirts of Jinja town in Eastern Uganda.

Openjuru has for over two years been using his facebook accounts to declare war on the ruling government and has on several occasions said his group was formed to destabilise peace and security in the country and topple the current government.

In July, rebels said to be from Democratic Republic of Congo’s Cooperation for the Development of Congo (CODECO) group attacked a UPDF detach in Zeu sub-county in Zombo district killing two soldiers.

However, the UPDF repulsed the attack killing four of the attackers and several of their members captured.