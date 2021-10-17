The National Drug Authority (NDA) has impounded drugs estimated at Shs 81 million during a 12-day enforcement operation covering the districts of Nakaseke, Nakasongola and Luweero.

The NDA public relations officer, Abiaz Rwamwiri told the Nile Post after the operation that this was part of their routine post market surveillance activities.

He noted that it is intended to protect the human, animal population from drugs and health care products that are substandard and counterfeit.

During the operation 503 drug outlets were inspected,20 pharmacies, 454 drug shops (408 human and 46 veterinary), 2 herbal drug shops and 27 clinics.

Rwamwiri said that of the outlets visited 281 were licensed, 55 had their licenses in process, and 167 outlets including 6 pharmacies were found with non-compliance issues.

“These were issued closure notices and 336 boxes of assorted drugs estimated at Shs 81,250,000 were impounded from them. NDA advises all operators whose drug outlets have been closed and whose drugs have been impounded to report to NDA Kampala extra Regional offices in Nakawa, Kampala for guidance on compliance requirements,” he said.

He reminded all drug operators that the new licensing season for 2022 has started, calling upon all stakeholders to take note and commence the renewal exercise as soon as possible.

Rwamwiri appealed to the public to be vigilant and report any drug outlets that do not comply with standards.