The Uganda Muslim Supreme Council(UMSC) has dismissed Sheikh Muhammad Irumba, the Kadhi of Bunyoro-Tooro Muslim regional from his duties.

This follows months of investigations into allegations of incompetence, abuse of office, causing financial loss, tarnishing the Image of UMSC in general and failure to unite Muslims instituted by the office of the Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje .

Mubaje announced the sacking of Sheikh Irumba during a regional council meeting held at Bwikya hill in Hoima city on Friday.

He appointed Sheikh Abdul Hakim Kirarira, the Kadhi Kasese Muslim district as acting Bunyoro-Tooro Regional Kadhi.

The meeting also cautioned the regional treasurer Yahaya Byarufu and directed him to answer charges of insubordination.

Mubaje reminded Muslims that Hajji Majidu Bagonza is the official chairman of Bunyoro -Toro region known by UMSC.

He dropped the acting Kadhi Bunyoro Muslim district Sheikh Edris Songolo for incompetence and appointed Sheikh Musa Babanja Atwooki in an acting capacity.

Mubaje directed Bunyoro Muslim district council to nominate three candidates and forward their names to his office for verification before one is appointed Kadhi.

He asked the police to impound all vehicles belonging to Bunyoro Muslim district council and hand them over to Sheikh Musa Babanja who will assume office on Friday.

The meeting also resolved that Bunyoro Regional Secretary Rashid Kaggwa be investigated by the regional secretary for holding two jobs.