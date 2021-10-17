Residents of Kitimba and Mpanga in Butambala were in a joyous mood as electricity distributor Umeme switched on lines co-funded by the Government of Uganda and KFW this week.

They said their future is brighter now owing to the benefits of having electricity.

Mathew Kakooza, a resident of Kitimba couldn’t hide his excitement at the new prospects of electricity in his village.

“Our people are now able to engage in commercial activities to boost their income due to opportunities such as milling machines, pop corns and welding amongst others. Our children are now able to revise and read their books in the night and the schools will also be able to study evening lessons comfortably,” he said.

Speaking during an engagement with the community in Mpanga earlier today, Umeme’s Projects Investment Manager, Samuel Magezi, said electricity connectivity projects in Mpanga and Kitimba were co-financed by GOU through Umeme at the total budget of Shs 680 million.

“We have so far connected 60 percent of the 1450 targeted households in the communities of Mpanga and Butambala. This he says is in line with government’s plans to achieve 60% electricity connectivity by 2040,” he said.

The Woman MP for Butambala, Aisha Kabanda, urged the community to use the electricity to transform their lives.

“I would like to caution the residents against illegal connections and urge them to protect the investment that the government has brought to them,” she said.