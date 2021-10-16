NBS TV’s senior journalist Daniel Lutaaya has made it to the final shortlist for this year’s World Young Journalist of the year award offered by Thomson Foundation.

At least nine other journalists made it on the shortlist.

Supported by the UK’s Foreign Press Association (FPA), the foundation has been searching for talent from around the world since 2013.

The Young Journalist Award enjoys a reputation as the premier prize for up-and-coming journalists from emerging economies.

“We can now announce the shortlist for this year’s Young Journalist Award – and what an exciting bunch this group is. As we navigate major global challenges from the pandemic to the climate emergency, the shortlist is a reminder of the powerful contribution journalists can make,” the organisers stated.

Why Lutaaya made it on the final shortlist

According to the judges, Lutaaya’s investigation on child trafficking in rural areas was the clincher.

“His investigation into the Ugandan private health system exposed a series of shortcomings and exploitations of patients and families desperate for care during the Covid-19 pandemic,” said the judges.

Upon receiving the good news, Lutaaya expressed his gratitude towards the organisers.

“I just got nominated for the prestigious Thomson Foundation world young journalist of the year award. I am over the moon.Kayunga to the world,” he said.

After the next rounds of judging, the winner will be announced onNovember 29at the FPA Awards ceremony in London.

The independent judges selected by the FPA will now select three finalists to go through to the final round of judging.

The chosen three will be profiled on the foundation website at the beginning of November and receive learning bursaries to the value of £1,000 each.