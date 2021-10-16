Police in Masaka is holding Rev Fr Richard Mugisha, a renowned critic of the ruling NRM government, and President Museveni in connection to the death of a suspected thief identified as Ronald Kyeyune.

Rev Mugisha, attached to Bisanja Parish, Kimaanya- Kabonera Municipality is remembered for critiquing the NRM government and President Museveni vehemently, and asking people to vote for the National Unity Platform (NUP) in the recent elections.

However, trouble started for him when One Ronald Kyeyune broke into the parish residence on October 13, vandalized his car, accessed its interior, and attempted to make off with it.

Kyeyune however failed in his attempt as he started hooting incessantly, causing people to gather and check what was happening, only to find him naked and in charge of Rev Mugisha’s vehicle, albeit unpermitted.

He was according to witnesses yanked out of the car and police were called to intervene. He was consequently fetched from the scene and arrested.

However, trouble was only brewing for Rev Mugisha when two days later, police summoned him to break the news that Kyeyune had died while in custody. Rev Mugisha was then briefly arrested before being released on police bond and slapped with charges of murder.

Rev Mugisha who maintains his innocence confirms that the suspect was handed over to police unharmed, and he is worried about the conflicting statements coming out at the moment.

“We did not beat the suspect, we are too many people who were around, if we indeed mobbed him, they would not have found him alive,” Rev Mugisha says.

“I do not understand what is happening, the whole situation is confusing. The police say he died when being taken to the police, then later they claim that he died while being taken from the hospital from the police custody. Besides, I came later to the scene and found people already there, how do I become the accused?” Rev Mugisha said.

Mugisha maintains that the suspect was in very perfect condition as he left the scene of the crime and it does not make sense that he is now being accused of murdering him (Kyeyune).

Muhamad Nsubuga, the Police Spokesperson for Masaka subregion said Kyeyune had no signs of injuries but his condition suddenly changed prompting them to seek medical attention.

“The suspect did not show any injuries, but his condition changed and we opted to take him to hospital. However, while we made arrangements to do so, he died in the process. We suspect the beatings he got at the scene of the crime caused his death,” Ndubuga said.