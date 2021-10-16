Fresh Dairy, one of the leading dairy products producer in Uganda, has unveiled the new look for its Fresh Dairy Long life UHT milk.

The company said the upgraded Fresh Dairy Long life UHT milk (ESL) packaging is designed to heighten customer product experience in terms of better quality, ease of identification while ensuring that the constantly changing consumer trends, tastes and preferences are met, which will in turn drive further growth for the brand within the Ugandan market and beyond.

Vincent Omoth, the Marketing Manager Fresh Dairy, said Fresh Dairy Long life UHT milk continues to be popular for its 90-day shelf life with no need to refrigerate.

Omth said the competitive price of Shs 18,000 for a 500ML pack carton of 12 pieces, which translates into Shs 1,500 per piece makes it very affordable.

“Fresh Dairy’s Long life UHT milk offers convenience to consumers because for 3 months, one can stock up a carton or more and not worry about back and forth trips to the shops, or even be caught up in the morning and evening rush time. This implies that even families that don’t own fridges can still feel comfortable buying and stocking up Fresh Dairy’s Long life UHT milk (ESL: Extended Shelf Life) in their homes,” Omoth said.

Omoth said Fresh Dairy has invested heavily in the Fresh Dairy Long life UHT milk re-brand with the aim of increasing easier brand visibility and generating non-quivered consumer demand through having 2 pack sizes: 500ML and the new 200ML available countrywide at any of their nearest outlets.

“Fresh Dairy is a progressive family brand that is constantly improving ways of attaining better consumer experience for our products. The new Fresh Dairy Long Life UHT milk pack design not only gives the brand an improved on-shelf standout but also emphasizes product harmonization with Fresh Dairy flavoured yoghurt which ensures convenience of product identification for consumers and retailers,” noted Omoth.

Omoth assured customers of guaranteed supply because Fresh Dairy is working with their countrywide extensive network of distributors, agents and retailers to ensure that consumers can access the new Fresh Dairy’s Long life UHT milk pack countrywide in shops, Duukas, supermarkets, kiosks and tricycle agents.

He said consumers of the new Fresh Dairy’s long life UHT milk (ESL: Extended Shelf Life) should remember to store it at room temperature, away from direct sunlight and off the ground for the entire 90 days since it doesn’t require refrigeration.