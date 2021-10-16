The NBS Housing Baraza came to an end on Friday, with experts calling upon the government to reduce taxes to ensure affordable housing for all.

For two days, experts in the housing sector met at the Next Conference Centre (NCC) to deliberate on how housing can be made affordable to the population.

Vice President Jessica Alupo opened the deliberations on Thursday and pledged that government will implement the resolutions.

Among the many resolutions, one that stood out was the call for the government to reduce taxes, to enable Ugandans to achieve their housing dreams.

Brenda Luyiga from Habitat for Humanity said that “interest rates should also be checked, to enable Ugandans to have access to credit.”

Solton Telmec head of commercial Maggie Mukibi said that there is a need to actualize the housing policy and the National Development Plan.

Dr. Amanda Ngabirano said that “Uganda didn’t prioritize physical planning for a long time, and this has led to the poor structures you see and the wastage of land. There is a need to prioritize housing and planning.”

Joe Kigozi, who is the head of the Chief of Strategy at Next Media thanked all the partners who came through to make the Housing Baraza a reality.

“I thank in a special way Housing Finance Bank who started this journey and are continuing the journey,” Kigozi said.

Kigozi added that Next Media intends to have quarterly Barazas in terms of sustainability.

“We shall also launch the challenge as another way of sustainability.

Minister for lands Persis Namuganza closed the Baraza, saying that government would like to have the Baraza continue, and as a Ministry, they shall make sure that they facilitate these programs so that people can appreciate these discussions.

“We shall continue to enact more laws as far as the housing sector is concerned so that the sector is given as much support as possible,” Namuganza said.