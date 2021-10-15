Arjun Mallik is the chief executive officer of Prudential East and Central Africa. He spoke to us about the company’s ongoing Human Resources practices survey that they conducting in partnership with PriceWater HouseCoopers.

Why has Prudential decided to do the survey now?

Those who are employed spend about one-third of their life on average at their workplaces. In any community (of which a workplace is an example of) the best outcomes emerge when members have an environment in which they can bring the best version of themselves.

Prudential Uganda wishes to bring to the forefront a conversation about culture and inclusivity in the workplace in order to create the environment where employees can thrive.

The best way for any organisation to start this conversation is by establishing a baseline – an honest and understanding of where they are. That is why we are conducting this survey among large and small companies in Uganda.

The purpose of the Prudential Best HR Practices Survey is to create an opportunity for employers to learn and share best employment practices which could help drive employee engagement, loyalty, retention and performance.

What is the relevance of the survey to organizations; what is in it for them?

From conversations with employers across the country, it emerged that very few have the tools, time and technical expertise to truly measure the health of their workforce.

A vast majority of employers truly want to support and create a thriving / enabling environment for their employees.

So for any organization looking to gain that knowledge about their team – that insight that will help us become better work communities, I would strongly urge participation in this survey, which is being offered for free.

Some of the thematic areas we are looking at in this survey are diversity and inclusion, flexible performance management, talent development, employee empowerment, wellness, collaboration and communication, employee rewards and recognition programs, quality of management practices, and innovation.

The insights obtained from this survey will be independently analysed by PwC. This will helpprovide insights on critical issues that employers have to pay attention as they manage their workforce. All responses by employees will be CONFIDENTIAL and only accessible to PwC.

Following the publication of results of the survey, an awards gala will be held to recognise and appreciate the employers with best HR practices in any one of the ten (10) thematic areas as rated by their employees. But more importnantly every participating organisations will also receive a copy of the Prudential Best HR Practices Survey report at no cost to them providing insights of employee best practices in Uganda.

The survey is being done in partnership with PwC, together with other partners- why these partners in particular?

All our stakehloders bring with them a wealth of experience, a wide network and a strong commitment to helping employment practices to thrive in Uganda.

PwC is in charge of collecting and analysing the data. The information shared in this survey is strictly confidential and will only be used in aggregate reporting of the survey results.

Data will only be received and viewed by PwC and handled in accordance with the PwC data protection policy.

Uganda Investment Authority is the agency mandated to promote investment opportunities in Uganda. The quality of employment in the country is key to attracting investment.

This relationship is strategically positioned to shed a light on best employment practices in Uganda to key stakeholders and potential investors

Private Sector Foundation Uganda is Uganda’s apex body for the private sector. It comprises of over 250 business associations and corporate bodies all of which need this information to improve the work space akin to the Federation of Uganda Employers who’s looking at fostering sustainable employment relations in the country.

Human Capital International helps employers and SMEs innovate and push the boundaries for success. They have over 2000 members and they too will support in sharing this valuable information with their stakeholders for the betterment of the industry.

What is the process, how are the organisations supposed to participate?

The survey is online and will be filled out by employees to measure their point of view. They will respond to a set of questions on 10 different thematic areas.

The information shared in this survey is strictly confidential will only be used in aggregate reporting of the survey results. It will only be received and viewed by PwC and handled in accordance with the PwC data protection policy.

The data collected from the different organisations will be subject to a rigorous review process to give valuable information to employers and HR Managers on the most compelling trends at the heart of outstanding human capital and talent management strategies in 2021 and beyond.

How long will the survey take?

Filling out the survey takes less than 15 minutes. Submissions will be closed in the first week of November 2021.

How does an organisation participate?

For your organisation to participate in the survey, please follow this link https://surveycenter1.pwc.com/Community/se/705E3EC92F4D69FDor reach out to PwC on 0772-235-578 or send an email to [email protected] details.