National Medical Stores has directed that no staff or visitors will be allowed at their premises if not fully vaccinated for Covid.

According to a statement released by the NMS Principal Public Relations Officer, Sheilla Nduhukire, in a bid to curb the spread of the Covid pandemic, they have mandated all staff and visitors to present proof of full vaccination before admission into their premises.

“As a government agency mandated to buy, store and distribute medicines including Covid-19 Vaccines, we are leading by example and ensuring that all our staff and visitors coming to our premises are fully vaccinated to comply with the president’s directive on full covid-19 vaccination. We, therefore, expect all our staff and visitors to comply with these new measures to avoid any inconveniences,” Nduhukire said.

The new directive according to National Medical Stores comes into effect immediately and for visitors, it comes into effect on Monday, October, 18, 2021.

“Management resolved that all individuals who are not fully vaccinated against Covid-19 should present a Covid-19 negative PCR test result taken not more than 72 hours’’, Nduhukire said.

The Ugandan government has so far received 5,690,363 Covid-19 doses, of which 2,378,171 doses have been utilized countrywide.

At least 2,080,594 are currently being distributed across the country.

“With Covid-19 vaccines now available in the country, we urge all Ugandans to ensure that they receive their Covid-19 vaccination as soon as possible; this is the only quickest way to have our entire economy open up, our children go back to school and celebrate together in our various places of worship.”

The Health Ministry earlier this week said the reason behind the small number of vaccinated people is the slow rate of access to vaccines.

“The low percentage is partly because of the slow rate of access. This has only been accelerated in last two months when vaccines came in. Also the low percentage is because the exercise is voluntary and we don’t want to push people to get vaccinated,” said Dr.Wayengera Misaki, the chairperson of the Covid Scientific Advisory Committee.