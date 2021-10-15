Glovo, a multi-category delivery players, has become an official signatory of The Climate Pledge (TCP), alongside more than 200 other businesses.

In September 2019, Amazon and Global Optimism co-founded TCP, a commitment to reach net-zero carbon by 2040 and meet the goals of the Paris Climate Accords 10 years ahead of schedule.

As of August 2021, TCP had 115 signatories across 25 industries and 17 countries. Following the addition of a further 85 signatories it has now reached the 200 milestone, which demonstrates a positive shift in the commitment of companies to tackle climate change.

New signatories to TCP have the opportunity to share access to technologies, best practices and innovations in supply chain enhancements.

They are also able to create joint actions,collaborating with fellow signatories to address the most critical climate challenges.

Glovo was already working to become carbon neutral across all operations by December 2021, through a combination of emission reductions initiatives and investments.

Sébastien Pellion, Head of Social Impact & Sustainability of Glovo said: “It is vital for companies to come together to address climate change, which is shaping up to become one of the biggest challenges of our time. At Glovo, we have a clear roadmap to reduce our environmental footprint.”

Saqib Munir, country manager of Glovo in Uganda said Uganda like many other countries is experiencing increasing and significant impacts of climate change that have social-economic effects on people, communities and livelihoods as a result of volatile weather patterns, adverse occurrences like floods, landslides as well as erratic drops and rises in water levels.

“At Glovo, we took the decision to be both a local and global leader in line with the TCA as well as Uganda’s National Climate Change Act 2021 which came into force in April. Glovo is committed to the cause of sustainability and will endeavour to raise the bar in Uganda as an ambassador for climate change throughout our operations,” Munir said.