All foreigners intending to travel to Uganda will now have to apply for a visa online prior to traveling, Immigration has confirmed.

Previously travellers from Europe and elsewhere were able to access visas on arrival.

In a phone interview with Nile Post, Immigration Spokesperson Jacob Siminyu said that the new regulations were approved by the ministry and are now effective.

“Yes, as long as you do not have a Ugandan passport, you will now be required to purchase a visa online prior travel,” Siminyu confirmed to Nile Post.

The Immigration spokesperson said that management decided to shift from issuing visas on arrival because of delays and security reasons.

“People have been delaying at the airport and because of the Covid-19 times that we are in, management decided that let them get the visas prior to travel,” Siminyu added.

A general statement on the immigration website also confirms this, it reads that, “All persons intending to come to Uganda for holiday, tourism, business, study, visit, medical are required to apply and obtain a visa online.”

The decision taken on the application will also be sent electronically through the email provided by the applicant.

If approved, a letter will be sent as an attachment to the email provided. Applicants will be required to click on the link to download it.

According to immigration, the visa does not guarantee entry into Uganda, as one will still be subjected to secondary verification where necessary.

The new restrictions apply to all foreigners except those with diplomatic passports and officials.

The restrictions also exclude members of the East African community countries, South Sudan, among other few countries that are listed on the immigration website.

A single entry online visa to Uganda costs USD 50 (about shs 180,000) while a multiple entry visa, according to immigration, goes for USD 100 (About shs 300,000) for upto 12 months and USD 200 for up to 24 months.

More details on visa processing can be obtained via https://visas.immigration.go.ug/#/