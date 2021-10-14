The Deputy Spokesperson of the National Unity Platform, Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro has said that the current leading opposition party is in the champions league and not aware of or interested in whatever is happening in lower leagues.

Mufumbiro was speaking in a TV interview when he discussed the current calls from different parties to join the opposition’s People’s Front for Transition, a pressure group led by opposition strongman, Dr. Besigye.

“We (NUP) are in the Champions’ league of removing Museveni, therefore there is no way we would begin discussing the matter in the regular league,” Mufumbiro said.

“We do not have time to concentrate on small leagues, even in the champion’s league we are waiting for the big games like semi-finals etc,” he added.

Commenting about Mufumbiro’s interview, FDC’s Augustine Ojobile said the NUP spokesperson is “childish” as he has always been.

“This man is childish and disillusioned. He forgets that some of us play and support football. If you don’t train or follow the teams from wherever they come from, you cannot stand to support it at improved stages, unless you are a rumor monger or dealing on hearsay,” Ojobile said.

“The same way in politics and leadership, if you don’t follow what the people are going through and you want to view their challenges at only election time, you are not a leader but an opportunist,” he added.

Recently, NUP Secretary-General Lewis David Rubongoya also asserted that they would not join Besigye’s pressure group.

According to Rubongoya and other NUP leaders it is not about joining the new opposition pressure group but rather supporting it that matters.

NUP join the opposition Democratic Party that have also confirmed they will not join the pressure group.

According to the DP, the pressure group was formed on “flimsy grounds” and they will not join it.