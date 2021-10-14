Jumia, an e-commerce firm has announced a partnership with Stanbic Bank that will see all consumers that pay using Stanbic Visa card get free delivery on all items purchased on Jumia (including Jumia Food) for a period of three months.

This offer will be implemented in the upcoming Jumia Black Friday campaign and throughout the festive season.

Speaking at the official launch of the partnership held at Jumia office in Kampala, Stanbic Bank Head of Banking, Ronald Makata said, the bank is very pleased to be partnering with one of the biggest e-commerce platforms in Uganda to promote a cashless economy that is safe, secure and convenient.

“Our main focus as a bank is to make banking and life easy for our consumers generally. This offer will support beneficiaries to track their spending records, enhance budget discipline and lower the risk of carrying cash,” Makata said.

Paul Tesar, Jumia’s Chief Commercial Officer said the partnership with Stanbic Bank is a great addition that will benefit their consumers.

“Increase in card payment options will make it easier for more consumers to safely incorporate online shopping as part of their daily transactions,” said Tesar.

The service will also support the Jumia contactless delivery initiative launched as a safety measure against COVID-19.

Customers will be able to prepay for their orders using the Stanbic card and upon delivery will have no direct body contact or cash exchange with Jumia’s delivery agent.