Plans are underway to deploy a total of 160 Uganda Police officers in Somalia to help build capacity of the Somali police.

The team is part of the Formed Police Unit (FPU) who on Wednesday completed a six months intensive pre-deployment training course in Peacekeeping Operations of African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM).

The officers, during the training at Kigo, were assessed by a team of five Formed Police Assessment Officers Led by ASP Figalo Maxime from AMISOM Headquarters.

In Somalia, the officers will provide public order management, protection of African Union personnel and facilities within means and capabilities, and support police operations that require a formed response.

Uganda is one of AMISOM police contributing countries whereas others included Sierra Leone, Zambia, Kenya, Nigeria, and Ghana.

The UN Security Council authorised AMISOM to deploy up to 1,040 police personnel under the police component, which includes Individual Police Officers and five FPUs.

Whereas the Formed Police Unit personnel provide operational support such as VIP escort and protection, the Individual Police Officers (IPOs) train, mentor, and advise the Somali police officers.

Uganda deployed the first Formed Police Unit (FPU) in Somalia under AMISOM in July 2012 after the UPDF had deployed there earlier on in 2007.

Units have rotated on annual basis and the deployment of the latest unit will make the 10th rotation of Uganda’s Formed Police Unit in Somalia under the African Union (AU).