Apple juice made by South African firm Ceres has been recalled from seven African countries over high levels of patulin that can cause vomiting and nausea.

Patulin is a mycotoxin produced by a variety of moulds found in apples and apple products.

Laboratory tests showed that Ceres juice contained levels higher than the legally allowed 50 microgrammes per litre.

The juice is sold in Kenya, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Seychelles and Mauritius.

The Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) competition commission urged consumers to return batches packed between 14 and 30 June 2021.

Source: BBC