The local football governing body, FUFA has excluded record champions SC Villa from the latest StarTimes Uganda Premier League fixtures.

According to the 2021/22 fixtures released on Tuesday, SC Villa’s name was missing and according to FUFA, this was caused by failure to meet “requirements” in areas of governance.

“SC Villa Jogoo failed to meet requirements in the areas of; CEO and face Governance challenges. SC Villa excluded from the 2021/22 fixtures released by UPL today,” FUFA said.

Governance woes at SC Villa started earlier this year when the club failed to hold elections to vote for the club president.

The club has been under the stewardship of an interim leader for the past three years since Ben Misagga resigned as president.

Recently, the club parted ways with Shawn Mubiru who was their CEO and appointed Brenda Nambalirwa in the same position but she was suspended for dragging “the game of football” to court.

Nile Post’s efforts to get an official comment from the club were futile, as no one was available to speak to us.

The previously known SC Villa spokesperson, Bernard Olupot Ewalu alias Beewol told this reporter that he stepped away from the club and so he could not speak for it.

Tendo Musoke, a registered VMT who was asked by Villa’s congress to help in the rebuilding process on technical aspects told us that he can not comment on the matter, because of his position in Sepuuya Inc Agency.

“The suspension is based on governance inequities which I am not in position to comment about because they fall in a docket am so far away from despite appearing very near the power corridors,”he said.

“Every aspect of administration is constitutionally in balance pending an election which has apparently been affected by internal and external forces.”

SC Villa is also yet to come out with an official statement on the matter and their fans have been left in the dark, withoutan ounce of hope of seeing their club play in the upcoming season.

The Uganda Premier League Season 2021/22 is scheduled to officially kick off on Friday October 15, 2021, with three games on the radar.

Express FC will play Arua Hills at Muteesa II Stadium in Wankulukuku, while Mbarara City will take on Soltilo Bright Stars at Kakyeka Stadium.

Onduparaka FC, the caterpillars will kickstart their season against the UPDF at their their Greenlight Stadium.

UPL games will be live on Sanyuka TV.