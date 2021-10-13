Police on Tuesday arrested a man along Speke Road, after he pulled a pistol at a traffic police officer.

The suspect, who was later identified by police as a one Richard Namara was driving one way when he was intercepted by a traffic officer called Clement Omoding.

“He was intercepted but instead, he started showing the traffic officer that he was armed with a gun (pistol). He was then arrested and and the motor vehicle impounded,” police said in a statement.

Police says that they have now established that the gun he pulled belonged to his boss, Rtd Capt Joseph Kamusime, whom he had dropped at Serena Hotel.

According to eye witnesses, the car he was travelling in also had bags of money which were impounded.

Chief Political Commissar, ASP Asan Kasingye described the incident as a “criminal act” and said that the suspect will be charged.

Kasingye also noted this “impunity” against officers of law must stop.