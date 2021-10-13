The People’s Front for Transition(PFT), a new pressure group headed by Dr. Kizza Besigye, has clarified why the leading opposition political party ,the National Unity Platform (NUP) is not part of the group.

Last week, a section of opposition politicians launched the PFT, saying it will be a new front used to oust President Museveni from power before 2026.

After facing criticism from the public and analysts, the pressure group, yesterday broke its silence on why NUP was left out.

Besigye said NUP was not decisive about joining the front after consultations with its members.

Besigye maintained that the front does not intend to carry out any actions without other forces of change, calling on others to join the platform.

“We must discuss the crisis in the country, not who should lead the struggle. The debate should be about the crisis Uganda faces. My view is that we need a grand reset – we must have a transition from this chaotic junta and restructure the country to go ahead,” he said.

He said NUP president Kyagulanyi Robert Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine had sent him a message expressing concern about the hostility expressed by some NUP supporters towards the Front.

“I personally engaged them in great detail and the top leaders were very receptive of what we are doing and showed enthusiasm to be part of this but later I think when they engaged their other colleagues, they developed second thoughts,” said Besigye.

NUP spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi however said that the party was not invited to be part of the People’s Front for Transition (PFT).

Ssenyonyi noted that as a party, they have no issues with the new front and that they could be part of it in purpose, other than in writing.

“Any effort towards the progress of the struggle is welcome. We don’t have to be part of the new group in writing, we should be united in purpose,” Ssenyonyi said.