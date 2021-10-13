The Uganda U-19 boys’ national team’s upcoming U-19 Cricket World Cup challenge has received a huge boost as the government has pledged support for the team’s quest.

The Baby Cricket Cranes have been the headline stars following their recent successful quest for the World showpiece in Kigali – Uganda’s third appearance at a World event in that particular age category.

Their achievement has been well received with their seniors – the cricket Cranes – giving them a guard of honour while the team was taken on a trophy tour on an open bus upon arrival at Entebbe.

As they feasted during a luncheon hosted by Dr Sudhir Ruparelia at Speke Apartments on Friday, Sports Minister Hamson Obua who was the chief guest delivered a message of support.

“On Wednesday, you gave us the first Independence gift,” said Obua, before delivering the state’s message of support for the trip next year; “They (Baby Cricket Cranes) have tied the hands of government to ensure that we support them.”

“There are challenges but we are not sitting,” Obua added.

Among the designated guests included Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) board members and partners Aziz Damani who delivered a gift of a Samsung Galaxy phone before also promising support for the World Cup.

“This is an excellent opportunity for Ugandan cricket to show what they have been doing,” said Aziz Damani (Director Gittoes Pharmaceuticals Limited).

“We will wait to see what UCA needs for the boys to be in the West Indies then we will come in to help as we have always done,” he added.

At the World Cup finals due in the West Indies next year, the Baby Cricket Cranes will come up against top opposition such as India, England, New Zealand, South Africa and Zimbabwe.