During the Facebook outage, experts joked on social media platform, Twitter that some of the usual suspects, or reasons for outage problems are “older than the Spice Girls” and “designed on the back of a napkin”.

Internet scientist Professor Bill Buchanan agrees with this characterisation: “The internet isn’t the large-scale distributed network that DARPA (the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency), the original architects of the internet, tried to create, which could withstand a nuclear-strike on any part of it.

“The protocols it uses are basically just the ones that were drafted when we connected to mainframe computers from dumb terminals. A single glitch in its core infrastructure can bring the whole thing crashing to the floor.”

Professor Buchanan says improvements can be made to make the internet more resilient, but that many of the fundamentals of the net are here to stay for better or worse.

“In general, the systems work and you can’t just switch certain protocols of the internet ‘off’ for a day, to try to remake them,” he says.