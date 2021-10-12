The Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Museveni has made a case for Uganda’s education system as the best yet the cheapest in the region.

“Uganda’s education system is the cheapest in the region and yet with best regional quality. The infrastructure is fairly well developed in most education institutions, thus providing a good learning environment,” Janet said.

Mrs Museveni was over the weekend speaking during closing ceremony of the week-long activities to commemorate Uganda’s 59th independence anniversary in Nairobi jointly organized by the Uganda High Commission in Nairobi and the Consulate General of Uganda in Mombasa.

Speaking to a congregation that included top ranking diplomats from over 70 Embassies, Diplomatic Missions, international organisation, government officials, representatives of the Kenyan government and Ugandans living in Kenya, the First Lady government has over the years dedicated a big portion of its budget towards the development of the country’s human resources through provision of quality education.

“Due to liberalization of the education sector along with Uganda’s rapid economic growth in the past two decades, there has been a significant increase in the number of schools, both public and private, at all levels of education. Consequently, Uganda has seen an influx of students seeking to study in the country, and we welcome them to all our institutions,” she said.

He noted that most international students come from the neighbouring countries including Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Why Uganda

Making a case for the country’s education system, Janet Museveni said Uganda’s education system is based on the British system and consequently similar to many other countries abroad including Britain and Malaysia among others.

“This makes the education system compatible with that of many countries, which is a strength to take advantage of. The medium of instruction at all institutions is English which is also the official language of Uganda. In addition, other language courses are offered at the institutions including German, French, Kiswahili, Chinese, and others,” she said.

The Education Minister highlighted the conducive and fairly stable political environment which she said enable and support the education system throughout the year.

She also mentioned the fairly developed infrastructure in education institutions, system of quality assurance and assessment at all levels as other attributes that make Uganda’s education system the best in the region.

“Admission to the schools is non-discriminatory and all children are catered for equally. Foreign students enjoy Uganda’s hospitality and have no problem living and studying in Uganda,” she said.

“I would therefore like to urge our missions abroad to work with the education sector to attract investments in education in various ways.”