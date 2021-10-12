Uganda Breweries Limited has partnered with Coca Cola, Ministry of Health, KCCA and NICE Uganda to hold host the first ever mass COVID-19 vaccination event.

The event will be held at Kololo Airstrip on Saturday, October,16, 2021 between 9am and 5pm

“Our priority is to increase accessibility to Covid vaccines making it as convenient as possible for

people to get vaccinated. We have witnessed an overwhelming response from the public since we

extended vaccination to hospitality venues. This event will be on a Saturday and will enable those

who need to receive their first or second jabs get it with ease and in a funny environment,” said Jackie Tahakanizibwa, the Corporate Relations Manager at Uganda Breweries Limited.

The event will see over 20 mobile vaccination stations put in one location with provisions for convenient access and amenities such as a holding area, recovery tent, hospitality and entertainment.

These are part of the efforts by beer companies aimed at beating the 4.8 million target of vaccinated people that the president said must be reached before the economy fully recovers.

Since last month, UBL and Coca Cola and other partners have supported the scaling up of COVID-19 vaccines extending mobile vaccination sites to restaurants, bars, markets and public centers within the greater Kampala Metropolitan area.

The drive has also focused on public sensitization to drive awareness of the benefits of vaccination as a measure against the prevailing pandemic.

Dorothy Kisaka, the KCCA Executive Director applauded UBL for the move and encouraged even more private sector players to come on board to increase uptake of vaccines.

“Our target is to vaccinate as many people in Kampala as possible, effectively disseminating the available stock of vaccines to the population. This model has been tried globally and been proven to work. More than 20 vaccination centres will be established within the venue and our public health team will deploy sufficient resources to ensure we are able to vaccinate as many people as possible during the day in a smooth and convenient manner,”Kisaka said.

At the function on Monday, popular artists Azawi and Ykee Benda were also unveiled as ambassadors of the campaign whose role will be to advocate and drive awareness of the benefits of vaccination and encourage as many people to get vaccinated.