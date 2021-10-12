Ssekagya joins the Jogoo on a free transfer after leaving Vipers SC at the end of last season following a breakdown in talks for a contract extension.

The former UPDF and Proline FC goalkeeper has signed a 24-month contract, with the club also understood to hold the option to extend it for another year.

Ssekagya, a former academy player at KCCA FC shot onto the scene with UPDF FC during the 2017/18 season after which Vipers came calling.

The 23-year-old quickly became an important figure at the St. Mary’s Stadium, especially following Ismail Watenga’s disappearing antics at the club.

He pulled off incredible performances during Vipers’ CECAFA Kagame Cup campaign, and carried that to their CAF Champions League qualification campaign in 2019.

However, he a knee injury against Tunisia’s CS Sfaxien put a stop to his incredible start to the club, and never really got back up even after he was sent out on loan to Proline FC in the 2019/20 season.

Last season, he played 10 times for Vipers in the league before the club decided against keeping him on further.

He becomes the 13th signing for the record StarTimes Uganda Premier League champions, and is expected to provide back up and competition to Meddie Kibirige.

Villa has done quite unique business, acquiring a host of youngsters including Kenneth Ssemakula from BUL FC, Gift Fred form Boma United, Marvin Kinene from NEC FC and Uganda U17 duo Travis Mutyaba and Oscar Mawa.

The other new additions are; Ismail Mugulusi, Ali Bayo, Charles Bbaale, left back Joseph Kafumbe from KCCA, Umar Lutalo, Iddi Abdul Wahid and Joseph Yiga.

Villa coach Petros Koukouras has the task of building cohesion and get his new look side firing by the time the league gets underway on October 15.