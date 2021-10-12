By Isaac Muwanguzi

Girls who got pregnant before marriage were taken to the Punishment Island “Akampene” on Lake Bunyonyi and left there to starve to death.

This was a common practice back before Uganda got her Independence done by the communities that lived around Lake Bunyonyi.

A lady called Mauda Kyitaragabirwe 12 years old then survived this punishment after spending several days starving on the island, a fisherman came and rescued her and made her his wife.

Men who couldn’t afford bride price waited for the girls that were taken to the Island that way they made them their wives without paying the girl’s family bride price since she was left to die in the first place.