The executive director, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Dorothy Kisaka yesterday officially opened the refurbished Tuberculosis (TB) wing ) at Kisenyi Health Centre IV.

The clinic was refurbished by Infectious Diseases Research Collaboration (IDRC

Kisenyi Health Centre IV tests over 50 persons per day and of these, 5 to 9 test positive. Statistics show that a quarter of all mankind is infected with TB.

Speaking at the function, Kisaka said that tuberculosis is one of the leading infectious diseases that causes death worldwide.

“Kampala contributes 20% of the TB case load in the country. On average, Kampala registers over 1,500 TB cases per quarter which translates to 6000 cases annually,”she said.

She expressed her gratitude to IDRC through rapid research in diagnostics development for TB network (R2D2 TB Network) that has contributed to the refurbishment of this Infrastructure.

In addition to this renovation worth Shs11 million, over the past two years Kisenyi Health Centre IV has received equipment worth Shs 300 million which includes an air conditioning system, biosafety hood, GeneXpert machine, Xpert ultra cartridges, microscopes and a digital X-Ray machine.

Kisenyi Health Centre IV is one of the eight KCCA managed health facilities in the Kampala serving over 1,200 persons per day.

It offers antenatal care, an HIV clinic, out patients department (OPD), a dental clinic and a TB unit.

Daily, the centre manages over 35 births administered and attends to over 100 adolescents in the ‘Muvubuka Agunjuse’ initiative that mainly deals with reproductive health.