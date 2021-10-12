The Kibuli muslim faction has appointed Dr. Muhammad Musoke Kiggundu as director communication and research in the office of the Supreme Mufti replacing the late Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata Batte.

Sheik Muzaata who was an Imam leader and the head of Dawa at Kibuli passed away last year at International Hospital Kampala were he had been admitted for weeks.

According to the letter from the acting secretary general of the Kibuli faction, Sheik Twaha Mubiru, Kiggundu will be responsible for research, public and international relations. His appointment takes immediate effect.

“Dr. Muhammad Musoke Kiggundu has been formerly inducted into the office of the Supreme Mufti management committee as the director communication and research,” the letter read in part.

The office of the Supreme Mufti noted that it has set itself on a steady course of development, by establishing structures and systems that are attracting professional talent such Dr. Kiggundu.

Who is Dr Kiggundu

Muhammad Kiggundu Musoke is a lecturer of religious education and a leading scholar of Islam at Makerere University.

He has also taught at Nkumba University and the Islamic University in Uganda as part time lecturer.

In 2012, he trained and qualified as a trainer of Higher Education Leadership and management, offered in a joint program by the Universities of Tampere and Helsinki of Finland together with UMI and Makerere University-Uganda.