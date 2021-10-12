Cabinet has scrapped issuance of certificates of good conduct to Ugandans seeking jobs in the diaspora, except for those going to do security-related jobs.

Before the announcement, Ugandans seeking employment abroad in any capacity were required to get a letter of good conduct from Interpol, which according to some, made the process expensive and complicated.

Now according to a letter dated October 8, 2021 from the Minister of Gender Betty Amongi Ongom, cabinet has scraped this off the requirements, save for those who are seeking to work in security.

The cabinet decision, according to Amongi, takes effect on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

“In lieu, this is to notify you that beginning Wednesday, 13th October, 2021, all categories of migrant workers will not be required to present Interpol certificate as a pre-condition for travel except those traveling for security related jobs as guided by H.E the President and Cabinet,” the letter states in part.

Amongi’s letter was addressed to Maj Gen Kahinda Otafiire, who is the Minister of Internal Affairs.

Amongi further requested Minister Otafiire to instruct specific and relevant officers who are required to operationalise the directive at the Airport, border points and Interpol.

On Friday, Interpol Director, Charles Birungi said that they were not yet aware of the directive from cabinet.

By writing to the Interbal Affairs Minister, Interpol is now informed since they fall under this ministry.

A number of Ugandans have welcomed the development on social media.

The Uganda Association of External Recruitment Agencies (UAERA), also welcomed the move, saying that the interpol letters made their work difficult, since clients had to wait longer to get the letters.

Ronald Mukundane, the UAERA PRO told Nile Post that they welcome the move with open hands.

“It is a very positive move for the sector, we have been experiencing alot of delays, some emanating from this,” Mukundane told Nile Post.