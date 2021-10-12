Budaka District Councilors have given the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Elly Piwang an ultimatum of 14 days to restore the sanctity of the council chambers.

The councilors accuse Piwang and the District Speaker of looking on as the venue of their council meetings turns into a warehouse for construction materials.

In a petition to the CAO and the district speaker dated 7th Oct 2021, the honorable councilor for Iki Iki sub-county who doubles as the social services committee chairperson said that they learned with shock that council chambers had been turned to a warehouse.

‘’Attention defilement of the sanctity of Budaka district council chambers. I have noted with great concern that the chambers have been turned into a warehouse for construction materials reportedly belonging to a certain contractor, this has greatly affected our sense of dignity and self-esteem given our status in society’’ the letter reads in part.

The councilors say that due to the absence of any office space at the district headquarters, the chamber has been serving them as a lounge as they execute their roles.

The councilors noted that this bogus action has rendered them to be vagabonds hanging on verandas and trees competing for space with other technical and casual laborers.

The councilors vowed to invoke legal measures like demonstration should the CAO fails to redress the anomaly immediately and issue an apology.

Attempts to get a comment from the CAO who recently banned journalists from accessing his office yielded no fruits.

Some councilors are optimistic that the transfer of Budaka RDC Mr. Tom Chesol, who has been a unifying factor, is a big blow to the district as his exit rushes in the resumption of the past feuds

They said Chesol has been playing a pivotal role in mediating feuds from technical and political wings.

Attempts to find out from the district chairperson equally yielded no fruits by press time.