The National Unity Platform (NUP) has unveiled Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro as the party’s new deputy spokesperson.

Mufumbiro, who was the head of training in NUP will serve under Joel Ssenyonyi, the party’s spokesperson.

The unveiling was held at the NUP head offices in Kamwokya on Tuesday.

Speaking to the press, NUP secretary-general David Lewis Rubongoya said that the time was right for them to have a deputy spokesperson and Mufumbiro is the right man for the job.

In his first speech as deputy, Mufumbiro said that it is a pleasure for him ti serve in this capacity.

Mufumbiro added that it is ‘dooms day’ government as he is going to complement the work of Ssenyonyi, and make the loudest noise that will make the government uncomfortable.

“Expect the loudest noise from the NUP Deputy Speaker, I will work for hand in hand with the Spokesperson, it is doomsday for government,” Mufumbiro said.

Mufumbiro noted that he will take the new assignment with the notability it deserves.

NUP deputy president in charge of Northern Uganda Dr. Lina Zedriga represented party president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu and urged Mufumbiro to serve diligently.

Zedriga said that NUP is concerned about the continued closure of schools and the mismanagement of the pandemic by the government.

“The effect of the lockdown, among others, is a generation lost.

Children are bearing children because of the serial and blatant lies in handling COVID-19,” Zedriga said.