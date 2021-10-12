Airtel Uganda has launched its graduate programme targeting graduates who are unemployed but will now be taken through a 12-month training fresh training.

According to the telecom company, program is aimed at providing opportunities for young graduates while shaping their career journey through acquiring the necessary skillsets, that will see them compete favorably on the job market.

The graduate trainees will be appointed to specific roles within the organization, further on-the-job training and management development beyond the initial year.

“Airtel Uganda has a vast array of talent requirements across various professions, thus to drive this agenda, and respond to the ever growing need for professionalism and specialization, we have introduced the Graduate Management Training Program, with the aim of developing skill, knowledge and confidence among selected beneficiaries, that will transform them into successful and competitive professionals in the job market today,” said Flavia Ntambi Lwanga, the Human Resource Director at Airtel Uganda

The program will see 10 graduate trainees recruited in four functions to including marketing, telecom engineering and information technology, relationship Management and analysis.

“The program will provide exciting opportunities for young graduates in shaping their career journeys with the fastest developing technology sector in the world. Successful candidates will have the opportunity to and take pride in participating in the creation of many products and services that will continue putting smiles on the faces and hearts of our customers, as they build their career to leadership,” Lwanga said.

“We have had a number of individuals who have enrolled in the training in the past and currently are part of Airtel Uganda staff, while others are employed at recognized entities across the country. Therefore, I urge the young people to take up these opportunities so that they enhance their skillsets and qualifications that will enable them compete favorably on the job market.”

The 12-month training program will expose the graduate trainees to mentorship, support and hands-on training from some of the most brilliant minds in Uganda, gain valuable experience in various functions within the business, attend to work and get exposed to a work environment whilst gaining professional development.

Requirements

According to officials from the telecom company, applicants should have graduated within the last two years or awaiting graduation with a first- or second-class upper degree, with excellent communication, presentation and analytical skills but also recommended by the University.

The applicants should be creative and eager to research and develop themselves.