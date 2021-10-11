The Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development has warned the public against unscrupulous people extorting money from them with the promise to be appointed board members of Bank of Uganda.

The Permanent secretary, Ramadhan Ggoobi said in a statement that they have received complaints from members of the public about fraudsters who are attempting to extort money from some people .

He explained that this is done with an assurance that they will be appointed as board members of the Bank of Uganda.

“The criminals purport to be calling from ministry of Finance and they ask their victims to pay money to help them process diplomatic passports to suit the requirement for the appointment,”he said.

He said the fraudsters have asked those who meet the requirements to send their academic documents to a fake email account purportedly belonging to the ministry.